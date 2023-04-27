FORECAST: Cold front to arrive Friday afternoon

Aging & Style
By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild this evening, as temperatures return to the 50s after dark. We’ll see morning lows near 50 degrees to start before temperatures quickly rebound into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Shortly after we get close to 70 degrees, a cold front will swing through late in the day. This will be the trigger for showers and storms to develop across the area. It doesn’t appear that there will be enough instability in the atmosphere for the storms to be damaging, but any thunderstorm that develops will bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind. Once the front passes, we should be drying out. Temperatures will dip back down into the 40s early Saturday. An isolated, lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out before sunrise; the rest of the day will be dry. We get one more pleasant day, with temperatures in the 60s briefly Saturday afternoon before another cold front arrives. This front will be dry, but it will put an end to the comfortable Spring conditions. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will struggle to climb near 60 degrees. The good news is that, by the middle and second half of the following week, our weather does warm up! Temperatures return to the 70s for several days in a row, starting Wednesday.

