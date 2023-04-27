Deadly KCK Police shooting under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a Kansas City, Kansas, officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

It happened after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Metropolitan just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Amaree’ya Henderson, 25, was killed after shots were fired following a confrontation with the officer, Kansas City, Missouri police said.

Henderson was officially pronounced dead at the hospital. The officer’s injuries were minor.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCMO detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will submit the case file to the Wyandotte County Kansas District Attorney’s Office.

