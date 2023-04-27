Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Day care worker arrested after baby in her care suffers dislocated elbow, police say

Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday...
Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday for injury to a child, police said.(KOSA)
By Lauren Munt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have arrested a day care worker after a child recently suffered injuries at a learning center.

KOSA reports that Sara Micaela Middleton, an employee at Aladdin’s Castle Learning Center, was arrested Thursday morning for injuring a child in her care.

Authorities said the baby’s mother informed them about her child’s injuries.

According to an affidavit, the mother claims she received a call on Wednesday from personnel at Aladdin’s Castle who said that her baby had fallen off a changing table.

The mother then went to the day care to pick up her child and noticed that the baby’s right arm was swollen.

She reportedly kept her child’s arm as still as possible and went to the Odessa Regional Medical Center where she learned that her baby’s elbow was dislocated.

Officers with the Odessa Police Department said they were able to obtain video of the incident.

According to authorities, Middleton could be seen in the video recklessly pulling the baby’s arm as she was sitting on the ground before lifting her up.

Middleton then dragged the child by the foot out of the camera’s view, police said. She was arrested at the learning center and is facing charges that include injuring a child.

Aladdin’s Castle personnel have since denied telling the mother that her baby had fallen off a changing table.

According to the day care, they had made accommodations for Middleton per doctor’s orders stating that she could not lift 15 pounds or more. Therefore, Middleton was changing diapers on a disinfected changing pad placed on the floor.

The center claims that Middleton was trying to get the baby to the changing mat, but the child was resisting because they wanted to continue to play.

Personnel with the day care said they have not had a chance to speak to Middleton since the incident but believe she will probably not be qualified to work with children again due to the charges.

Copyright 2023 KOSA Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The Chiefs Kingdom Experience inside the NFL Draft Experience on the north lawn of the WWI...
NFL Draft Experience opens early, what to keep in mind before heading to the event
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading...
Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

Latest News

Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York...
Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury
Fans gather before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
NFL Draft reaches 60k capacity limit on North Lawn, no more entries allowed Thursday
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
The Chiefs Kingdom experience at on the lawn at the WWI Memorial.
LIVE BLOG: NFL Draft Day One in Kansas City
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
NFL Draft prospect show off their style at Red Carpet