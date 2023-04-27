Current defender Mallory Weber suffers season-ending injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second season in a row, KC Current defender Mallory Weber has suffered a season-ending injury.

Weber re-tore the ACL in her right knee and will be placed on the Season Ending Injury list for the remainder of the 2023 season. The injury comes after she originally tore her ACL last April in a match against the Portland Thorns. After surgery and nearly a year of rehab, Weber returned to the pitch in Kansas City’s April 19 victory over the Houston Dash.

But shortly after her return, she re-injured the knee and was forced to leave the game.

“Knowing how hard she worked to get back onto the field, we are all devastated for Mallory,” general manager Camille Ashton said. “Everyone here is committed to being with her throughout her recovery journey.”

Weber joined Kansas City’s NWSL team in 2021. She’s played 83 games and nearly 5,000 career minutes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.