Woman sentenced for shooting officer at KCI

By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced for shooting an officer at Kansas City International Airport last year.

Lacy Perry of Independence pleaded guilty to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. A third count of disarming a peace officer was dismissed.

Last Thursday, she was sentenced to three years in prison for each count. They will be served concurrently.

Kevin Bloom of Warrensburg also faces charges in connection with what happened at KCI. He has a hearing scheduled for May 4.

Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas
