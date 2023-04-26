Woman sentenced for shooting officer at KCI

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced for shooting an officer at Kansas City International Airport last year.

Lacy Perry of Independence pleaded guilty to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. A third count of disarming a peace officer was dismissed.

Last Thursday, she was sentenced to three years in prison for each count. They will be served concurrently.

Kevin Bloom of Warrensburg also faces charges in connection with what happened at KCI. He has a hearing scheduled for May 4.

