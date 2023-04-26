Aging & Style
Woman found guilty of stealing more than $400K from her mother with dementia

(Vesnaandjic/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her older mother.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Nicole Marie Stevens was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. She received a 29-month prison sentence on Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Stevens stole more than $400,000 from her mother who had dementia in 2020 and by February 2021 she had spent $325,000 of the money.

Officials said Stevens was cleared to use the money for her mother’s care from a power of attorney agreement but there was no evidence that the cash was used for such needs.

According to the DA, Stevens had checked her mother into a care facility in November 2020 and claimed that her mother had enough money to pay for end-of-life care. However, two months later, Stevens informed the facility that her mother was “out of money.”

The district attorney’s office said Stevens had purchased a $24,500 vehicle on that same day, bringing the balance of her mother’s saving account to $5.64.

Stevens had no prior criminal history, but the district attorney’s office said her prison sentence is mandatory because the actions are considered elder abuse.

