Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman accused of killing 92-year-old mother with lethal dose of morphine

Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother,...
Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 92-year-old mother.

Court records show 65-year-old Doris Faye Watson is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of her mother, Marjorie Hayhurst.

Officers said they responded to a report of a suspicious death on April 11.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that the person who made the report told officers Watson had confided to her that she gave her mother a fatal dose of morphine.

Hayhurst was pronounced dead the day prior, according to the complaint.

In the complaint, investigators reported Hayhurst was under Watson’s care when she died.

Three additional witnesses told investigators Watson said she “had killed her mother with morphine and would be going to jail.”

Three empty morphine containers were found during a search of Hayhurst’s home, according to the complaint.

Hayhurst’s body was sent for an autopsy.

Watson is being held without bond at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
The northbound lanes of I-435 are closed at 210 Highway due to a vehicle fire.
Vehicle fire closes northbound I-435 at 210 Highway

Latest News

FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Senate committee advances Biden labor secretary nominee
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife...
Medal of Honor recipient’s remains ID’d 73 years after Korea
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Trump accuser begins to testify in rape lawsuit trial
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for 1st time in 40 years