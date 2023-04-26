Aging & Style
What to know about traffic downtown for the NFL Draft

By Nathan Brennan and Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs will be on the clock in less than 36 hours, which means roads are closing in downtown Kansas City.

Starting Wednesday, the Crossroads KC Streetcar stop will be the last stop of the KC Streetcar. The Union Station stop is officially closed to passengers throughout the Draft.

Fans traveling to the Draft can go to the “Getting Around” section of the VisitKC website and download the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass to get detailed maps and other transportation updates during Draft week.

Free park and ride will be available from the West Bottoms Garage, which is located at 1601 State Line Road. That will be available from Thursday through Saturday. There will be a shuttle service from the garage to Summit Street for drop-off and pick-up and is the only park-and-ride option.

