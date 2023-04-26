Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Raytown woman charged after dog, Jolene, freezes to crate

KC Pet Project said that Jolene has been adopted and that she is doing "very well" now.
KC Pet Project said that Jolene has been adopted and that she is doing "very well" now.(Provided by KC Pet Project)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown woman has been charged after leaving a dog in below-freezing temperatures in February, which caused “substantial harm.”

Onica M. Morgan, 38, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal abuse.

According to court records, animal services officers went to the 4100 block of Wayne Ave. on Feb. 16 of this year after receiving a call about a dog that had been abandoned in the cold. The documents state that it was 25 degrees at that time.

When the animal services officers arrived, they did find a female dog in the garage. “The odor of dog urine and feces was overwhelming,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

They initially thought the dog had died, but then they saw her try to take a breath. The dog was then taken to KC Pet Project for emergency treatment.

Veterinary staff concluded that she had been neglected for some time. KCPD detectives then helped establish that Morgan was connected to the residence where the dog was found.

Following today’s news, KC Pet Project sent a statement and noted that the dog at the center of this case is Jolene.

“Jolene, a 3-year-old Pit bull, got frozen to the bottom of a wire crate surrounded by frozen feces,” we reported in February. “Her body was stiff.” We also noted the home she was found in had been abandoned.

In their statement, KC Pet Project said Jolene was adopted on March 30 and that she is doing “very well” there. They also shared a picture of her that was taken after she recovered. We have added it to the top of this story.

You can watch or read our initial reporting about Jolene here: Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege

Latest News

Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas
Generic.
Woman sentenced for shooting officer at KCI
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas