Raytown woman charged after dog, Jolene, freezes to crate

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown woman has been charged after leaving a dog in below-freezing temperatures in February, which caused “substantial harm.”

Onica M. Morgan, 38, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor animal abuse.

According to court records, animal services officers went to the 4100 block of Wayne Ave. on Feb. 16 of this year after receiving a call about a dog that had been abandoned in the cold. The documents state that it was 25 degrees at that time.

When the animal services officers arrived, they did find a female dog in the garage. “The odor of dog urine and feces was overwhelming,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

They initially thought the dog had died, but then they saw her try to take a breath. The dog was then taken to KC Pet Project for emergency treatment.

Veterinary staff concluded that she had been neglected for some time. KCPD detectives then helped establish that Morgan was connected to the residence where the dog was found.

Following today’s news, KC Pet Project sent a statement and noted that the dog at the center of this case is Jolene.

“Jolene, a 3-year-old Pit bull, got frozen to the bottom of a wire crate surrounded by frozen feces,” we reported in February. “Her body was stiff.” We also noted the home she was found in had been abandoned.

In their statement, KC Pet Project said Jolene was adopted on March 30 and that she is doing “very well” there. They also shared a picture of her that was taken after she recovered. We have added it to the top of this story.

You can watch or read our initial reporting about Jolene here: Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

“Our Animal Services Division and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office are to be commended for their investigative work on this case,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer at KC Pet Project. This is a historic moment for our team and for our community to see state-level counts of animal cruelty being charged against the perpetrator for everything that Jolene went through. Her survival and her healing journey are a true testament to the resiliency that we see with so many animals. We’re grateful to the community for their support of Jolene on her journey.”

