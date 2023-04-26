Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is making the public aware of someone stealing equipment from the trailers of lawnmowers.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 that law enforcement received a report of one stolen mower on April 16.

Lenexa police also stated they learned of a theft on April 24, two John Deere lawnmowers being driven off a lawn crew’s trailer and onto a suspect trailer.

Officers indicated the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet pickup, but no license plate information was given.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police:

Overland Park Police: (913) 895-6300

Lenexa Police: (913) 477-7300

ALSO READ: Covert tech helps catch thieves stealing copper from farm irrigation equipment

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.