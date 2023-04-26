Aging & Style
Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park

Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading...
Police said someone has been stealing lawnmowers from trailers and driving off after loading them onto their own trailer.(Overland Park PD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is making the public aware of someone stealing equipment from the trailers of lawnmowers.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 that law enforcement received a report of one stolen mower on April 16.

Lenexa police also stated they learned of a theft on April 24, two John Deere lawnmowers being driven off a lawn crew’s trailer and onto a suspect trailer.

Officers indicated the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet pickup, but no license plate information was given.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police:

  • Overland Park Police: (913) 895-6300
  • Lenexa Police: (913) 477-7300
ALSO READ: Covert tech helps catch thieves stealing copper from farm irrigation equipment

