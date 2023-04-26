Police report multiple incidents of stolen lawnmower equipment in Lenexa, Overland Park
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement is making the public aware of someone stealing equipment from the trailers of lawnmowers.
The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 that law enforcement received a report of one stolen mower on April 16.
Lenexa police also stated they learned of a theft on April 24, two John Deere lawnmowers being driven off a lawn crew’s trailer and onto a suspect trailer.
Officers indicated the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet pickup, but no license plate information was given.
Anyone with information has been asked to call police:
- Overland Park Police: (913) 895-6300
- Lenexa Police: (913) 477-7300
