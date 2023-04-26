Police release photos in hopes of finding shooter from April 10 incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released photos of a man accused of sending one person to the hospital in critical condition due to a shooting.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department had responded to a shooting in the morning hours of April 10 outside of the 82 West Apartments.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a person had suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of East 82nd Terrace and Troost Avenue.

KCPD published two photos of the suspected shooter in the case who remains at large.

Anyone with information has been asked to submit tips anonymously or call Det. Viesselman at 816-234-5227.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting.

