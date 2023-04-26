Pet of the Day: Zeus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Zeus, a 3-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a sweet boy who came to Wayside when his previous owner passed away. He’s an easy-going dog who is housebroken, walks well on a leash, loves sleeping on the couch, and really likes chewy bones. He’s been living in a foster home for nearly 7 months to help alleviate his shelter stress.

His foster home is in an apartment which he does great in! Watch a video with Zeus here. For more information about Zeus, visit here.

If you’d like to meet Zeus in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs’ Foster Department at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.