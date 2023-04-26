Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pet of the Day: Zeus

Zeus, a 3-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
Zeus, a 3-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.(Wayside Waifs)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Zeus, a 3-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a sweet boy who came to Wayside when his previous owner passed away. He’s an easy-going dog who is housebroken, walks well on a leash, loves sleeping on the couch, and really likes chewy bones. He’s been living in a foster home for nearly 7 months to help alleviate his shelter stress.

His foster home is in an apartment which he does great in!  Watch a video with Zeus here. For more information about Zeus, visit here.

If you’d like to meet Zeus in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt him), reach out to Wayside Waifs’ Foster Department at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
The northbound lanes of I-435 are closed at 210 Highway due to a vehicle fire.
Vehicle fire closes northbound I-435 at 210 Highway

Latest News

Curlin, a 3 ½-year-old Pit Bull, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
Pet of the Day: Curlin
Rocco.
Pet of the Day: Rocco
Papi.
Pet of the Day: Papi
Grayson is a 5-year-old pitbull terrier mix.
Pet of the Day: Grayson