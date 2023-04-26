Operation Breakthrough hosts paradise event for fashion lovers & sneakerheads

Hypebeast KC and Kansas City Fashion are teaming up for a new event debuting this weekend that will no doubt be paradise for fashion lovers and sneakerheads. Kicks and Couture is happening this Saturday at Operation Breakthrough with over one hundred vendors on display. Watch this to learn more about how Operation Breakthrough played part in designing some of the fashion on display and what this event is bringing to the metro.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.