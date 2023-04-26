Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Operation Breakthrough hosts paradise event for fashion lovers & sneakerheads

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hypebeast KC and Kansas City Fashion are teaming up for a new event debuting this weekend that will no doubt be paradise for fashion lovers and sneakerheads. Kicks and Couture is happening this Saturday at Operation Breakthrough with over one hundred vendors on display. Watch this to learn more about how Operation Breakthrough played part in designing some of the fashion on display and what this event is bringing to the metro.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege

Latest News

Hypebeast KC and Kansas City Fashion are teaming up for a new event debuting this weekend that...
Operation Breakthrough hosts paradise event for fashion lovers & sneakerheads
You can soak up the best of Kansas City spring at Powell Gardens. We got an early look at how...
KCTV5 gets sneak peek at Powell Gardens’ Opening Weekend
You can soak up the best of Kansas City spring at Powell Gardens. We got an early look at how...
KCTV5 gets sneak peek at Powell Gardens’ Opening Weekend
It’s getting warmer, so you want to be sure your air conditioning system is working properly...
Tips to help you beat the heat