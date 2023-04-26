Olathe woman suffers serious injuries in I-70 crash

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe woman was seriously injured in a one-car crash on I-70 Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 28-year-old woman from Olathe crashed a Honda SUV in Leavenworth County on I-70 heading westbound at 6:36 a.m. Tuesday. KHP said the vehicle left the road to the right for an unknown reason and struck a delineator post and a culvert. The car then came to rest in the ditch.

The woman suffered serious injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.