Movin’ On Up: Johnny pursues his dreams & passions

KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we want to recognize Johnny Sjoberg as he’s getting ready to graduate from Blue Valley High School this spring. Aside from excelling in the classroom, Johnny is becoming a licensed pilot and headed off to play baseball at the University of Quincy. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.