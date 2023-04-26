Morgan County man facing three life sentences for sexually abusing his step-daughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury in Morgan County found a man guilty of several felony convictions including six counts of incest after years of sexually abusing his step-daughter.

Gilbert Silvey, 59, is facing up to three consecutive life sentences plus 72 years in prison.

Silvey was found guilty of a total of 12 felonies, including two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree, two counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, one count of statutory rape in the first degree and one count of statutory rape in the second degree.

“As Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to protect Missourians and put away the most heinous of criminals,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey said.

Silvey began to abuse his 10-year old step-daughter over the course of several years until the victim was able to disclose to a trusted adult in 2018.

Silvey has a history of criminal sexual abuse. In 2009, he was convicted of child molestation in the first degree for abusing a different juvenile victim. He served five years in the Dept. of Corrections until his release in March 2013.

Judge Kenneth Hayden found Silvey to be a predatory sexual offender pursuant to Missouri Statute §566.125. This will enhance the punishment to a mandatory life sentence for three of the counts Silvey was found guilty of.

“My office will continue to use every resource available to obtain justice for victims,” AG Bailey said.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in Morgan County.

