MidAmerica Outdoors Off Road event features full days of racing Friday and Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHEATLAND, MO. (April 26, 2023) - Full days of racing action on the Lucas Oil Speedway Off Road course are set for Friday and Saturday as the MidAmerica Outdoors Side-by-Side and Truck Championship Series make their first appearance at the speedway.

More than 200 Side-by-Sides are expected along with the new Pro Lite Trucks, which closely resemble the popular Pro 2 trucks that once were so popular with Lucas Oil Speedway Off Road fans.

In addition on Saturday, the dirt track will be in action that evening with the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series running in all four classes. Fans with tickets to the Off Road action on Saturday, or with two-day Off road passes, will be admitted free to the dirt track.

Friday schedule:

9 a.m. - Spectator gate opens

9:30 a.m.-noon - Practice sessions for all classes

12:30-5:30 p.m. - Qualifying session for all classes

5:30-7:30 p.m. - Round 1 of racing for all Youth classes and Pro Lite Trucks

Saturday schedule:

8:30 a.m. - Spectator gate opens

9-11:45 a.m. - Round 1 racing continues

Noon-4:30 p.m. - Round 2 of racing in all classes, including features

4:30 p.m. - Awards presentations

5 p.m. - Dirt track spectator gates open

“We want to invite the fans to come out and enjoy the Off Road racing on Friday and again on Saturday and stick around for the dirt-track action Saturday night,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “The feature races and awards at the Off Road track should finish up just before the dirt track opens.”

Off Road Side-by-Side classes on the schedule will include Pro Lite Trucks, Pro Turbo, Pro N/A, Expert Turbo, Expert N/A, Amateur Turbo, Amateur N/A, Vet 40+ Turbo, Vet 40+ N/A, Women’s Turbo, Women’s N/A, Youth 800 N/A, Youth 1000 N/A, 170 Stock, 170 Limited and 170 Modified.

On Friday night, the band Aces Wild will be playing after the Off Road action and fans purchasing tickets will have free admission to the live music.

For more information on the series, visit MidAmericaOutdoors.com.

Off Road Friday admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) - $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) - $17

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids (ages ages 6-15) - $50

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo $45

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo - $39

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo - $20

Off Road Saturday admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) - $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo (Includes admission for two adults and up to three kids ages 6-15) - $60

(Saturday tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event Saturday night)

Weekly Racing Series on the dirt oval: The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series swings back into action for Round Four on Saturday night with the USRA Modifieds running a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

Grandstand gates at the dirt track open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Saturday Dirt Track admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) - $12

Adults (16 and up) - $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) - $12

Youth (6-15) - $5

Kids (5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass (Includes admission for two adults and up to thre kids ages 6-16) - $35

Pit Pass - $35

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

