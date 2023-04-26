Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Olathe

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that happened in Olathe on Sunday.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher M. Barwick has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $500,000. His first appearance will be in the afternoon on April 26.

The charge was filed following an investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

A court document associated with the case indicates that the charge was filed following a shooting on April 23. That document reveals no further details.

However, KCTV5′s previous reporting indicates that there was a shooting in Olathe that day.

It happened in the 800 block of S. Windsor Road just before 6 p.m. and left a 26-year-old man in critical condition.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. Barwick’s mugshot is not currently available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.