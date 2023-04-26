Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged with attempted murder following shooting in Olathe

Generic.
Generic.(Action News 5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that happened in Olathe on Sunday.

According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, Christopher M. Barwick has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

His bond has been set at $500,000. His first appearance will be in the afternoon on April 26.

The charge was filed following an investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

A court document associated with the case indicates that the charge was filed following a shooting on April 23. That document reveals no further details.

However, KCTV5′s previous reporting indicates that there was a shooting in Olathe that day.

It happened in the 800 block of S. Windsor Road just before 6 p.m. and left a 26-year-old man in critical condition.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. Barwick’s mugshot is not currently available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) surveyed Children’s Lighthouse in March,...
State report: Olathe daycare worker slammed child’s head into chair, dragged another by hair
Generic - Prairie Village Police Department.
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Prairie Village credit union
Silvey, 59, found guilty of 12 felonies including six counts of incest after years of sexually...
Morgan County man facing three life sentences for sexually abusing his step-daughter
Police have asked for help in finding a shooter from an incident April 10.
Police release photos in hopes of finding shooter from April 10 incident