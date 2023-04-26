Liberty Memorial shines bright with ‘Horizons’ installation honoring veterans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While thousands of eyes will be directed toward the impressive NFL Draft stage in front of Union Station, an eye-catching art installation will be on display several yards up the hill.

The Liberty Memorial on top of the National WWI Museum will be illuminated every evening through Saturday with its “Horizons” feature. The display pays tribute to veterans, and it has only been used in one other instance — in 2018 when it commemorated the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

The special ephemeral art installation coincides with the celebration surrounding the NFL Draft.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: The National WWI Museum and Memorial is proud to host a special ephemeral art installation,... Posted by National WWI Museum and Memorial on Thursday, April 20, 2023

