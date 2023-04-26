Aging & Style
Liberty Memorial shines bright with ‘Horizons’ installation honoring veterans

The Liberty Memorial on top of the National WWI Museum will be illuminated every evening through Saturday with its “Horizons” feature.(WWI Museum)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While thousands of eyes will be directed toward the impressive NFL Draft stage in front of Union Station, an eye-catching art installation will be on display several yards up the hill.

The Liberty Memorial on top of the National WWI Museum will be illuminated every evening through Saturday with its “Horizons” feature. The display pays tribute to veterans, and it has only been used in one other instance — in 2018 when it commemorated the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

The special ephemeral art installation coincides with the celebration surrounding the NFL Draft.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: The National WWI Museum and Memorial is proud to host a special ephemeral art installation,...

Posted by National WWI Museum and Memorial on Thursday, April 20, 2023
Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas
Woman sentenced for shooting officer at KCI
