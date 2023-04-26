Aging & Style
Lenexa police respond to shots fired call; no suspect in custody

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa Police responded to the area of 87th Street and Lackman Tuesday night on a report of someone shooting at one vehicle from inside of another vehicle.

LPD said Tuesday night that the call came in at 6:50 p.m. and officers pursued a suspect vehicle into Kansas City, Kansas, but were unable to get the suspect in custody.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Lenexa Police said a suspect still was not in custody. Police said officers contacted at least one victim, who is not injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said more info will be released when it becomes available.

