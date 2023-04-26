Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Lansing inmate receives additional sentence for throwing bleach on corrections officer

Generic.
Generic.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional has received an additional sentence for throwing bleach on a corrections officer.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Herman Landers was charged with attempted battery against a law enforcement officer.

The charge came following what happened on July 18, 2020, at Lansing Correctional Facility. Landers entered a “no contest” plea on March 15 of this year and the court found him guilty. Today, he received a sentence of 32 months in prison for the crime.

According to court documents, a corrections officer was delivering lunch to Landers when the attack happened. The officer opened the food port in Landers’ door and then Landers threw bleach at the officer.

The corrections officer was treated on-premises before receiving additional treatment at a hospital.

During the hearing, the issue of competency was raised. Ultimately, however, Landers was found competent prior to submitting a plea.

“Corrections officers have a dangerous job,” the county attorney said. “We respect their wishes before we determine how to resolve the case. We want to assure there are consequences when harm occurs to these officers. We applaud this officer for her courage and thank her for her service.”

Landers was already serving time for a variety of past convictions, including robbery, possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary.

Today’s sentence will run consecutive to all the prior sentences.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Parks and Rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Mama Kelce said her boys are already in town preparing for the live broadcast of their podcast...
Draft visitors, including Donna Kelce, arrive at airport with positive impression
The suspect is described as a man in his sixties who walks with a limp in his right leg.
Customers stop robbery at Liberty Lowe’s, police say
Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege

Latest News

Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Trans care restrictions are beginning
KCK planned parenthood ramping up gender affirming care services
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas
Generic.
Woman sentenced for shooting officer at KCI
Gamblers placing bets on NFL Draft prospects
Hollywood Casino preparing for NFL Draft fans to take advantage of legalized gambling in Kansas