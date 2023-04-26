Lansing inmate receives additional sentence for throwing bleach on corrections officer

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old inmate at Lansing Correctional has received an additional sentence for throwing bleach on a corrections officer.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Herman Landers was charged with attempted battery against a law enforcement officer.

The charge came following what happened on July 18, 2020, at Lansing Correctional Facility. Landers entered a “no contest” plea on March 15 of this year and the court found him guilty. Today, he received a sentence of 32 months in prison for the crime.

According to court documents, a corrections officer was delivering lunch to Landers when the attack happened. The officer opened the food port in Landers’ door and then Landers threw bleach at the officer.

The corrections officer was treated on-premises before receiving additional treatment at a hospital.

During the hearing, the issue of competency was raised. Ultimately, however, Landers was found competent prior to submitting a plea.

“Corrections officers have a dangerous job,” the county attorney said. “We respect their wishes before we determine how to resolve the case. We want to assure there are consequences when harm occurs to these officers. We applaud this officer for her courage and thank her for her service.”

Landers was already serving time for a variety of past convictions, including robbery, possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary.

Today’s sentence will run consecutive to all the prior sentences.

