KCK Planned Parenthood ramps up gender-affirming care services

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rule restricting access to gender affirming care was set to go into effect Thursday.

Missouri would have been the first state to put such a ban on minors and adults.

Wednesday evening update: Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care

Prior to that judge blocking the rule and in preparation for it to go into effect, the KCK Planned Parenthood clinic dedicated Wednesday solely to seeing Missourians establishing gender-affirming care.

On a typical day, the clinic off Leavenworth Road sees five or six patients seeking gender-affirming care. Today, they saw 30.

The president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains said there is no time to waste if you are hoping to get established in this care before it’s too late.

“It seems the Missouri Attorney General is set on making this the first state where you are functionally illegal as a trans person, and we are doing all we can to support and lift up those patients right now,” said Emily Wales.

The emergency rule is being challenge by the ACLU and providers. A hearing started at 3:15 this afternoon.

A Missouri judge then temporarily blocked the rule, just hours before it was set to take effect.

