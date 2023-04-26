Aging & Style
Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que beefs up for the NFL Draft

By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - We are less than two days away from the NFL Draft and things are beginning to heat up, especially at the barbecue smokers.

For Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que, today is what you would call “the calm before the storm.”

“We knew this was coming, so the buildup for it and just the understanding that we can have 200,000-300,000 people to come to KC to represent the Draft and for us to be able to show off our bar-b-que has been super exciting,” said Eric Tadda, Director of Marketing for Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que.

So, let’s talk about that barbecue... Everything meat -- from nice juicy ribs, to burnt ends and of course Joe’s specialty Z-Man sandwich -- will be in high demand during Draft week.

“Typically, just always just try to plan ahead but, because we don’t freeze any meat and we don’t get anything frozen, we have to really anticipate advanced deliveries, we have to double up on food deliveries,” Tadda said.

Along with doubling their beer order as well.

Joe’s KC is no stranger to large crowds, they’re usually slammed during the Chiefs season, but they’re expecting more than just BBQ sales.

That’s why they’ve also stocked up on extra merchandise.

“It’s not just fans, you are seeing media, former players, you’re seeing current players, all come back. I mean being a host city for something like this brings all sorts of the people that are going to come back and visit our town,” says Tadda.

Joe’s KC officials say customers should be prepared to encounter long lines for food throughout the week, they just encourage everyone to be patient.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

