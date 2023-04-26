Investigation underway following armed robbery at Prairie Village credit union

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following an armed robbery at a credit union in Prairie Village, Kansas.

According to the police, officers went to the Community America Credit Union at 7900 State Line Road at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a call about what was happening.

When officers arrived, employees told them that the suspects had driven off. The vehicle went in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported. There were no customers in the bank at the time.

The suspects were described as being Black men who were wearing hoodies and facemasks. One was wearing a black top and the other was wearing a yellow top. One of them was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.