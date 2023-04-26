Inmate attacks officer with bleach, receives additional prison time

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lansing inmate has been sentenced today to an additional 32 months in prison for throwing bleach on a corrections officer.

Herman Landers, 43, was serving time for a variety of past convictions including robbery, possession of a firearm and aggravated burglary before this newest charge.

Landers faced a charge of attempted battery against a correctional officer related to the attack that happed on July 18, 2020 in the Lansing Correctional Facility. He entered a plea of no contest on March 15, 2023 and the court found him guilty.

According to court documents, the victim was delivering lunch to Landers when the attack happened. The victim opened the food port on the inmate’s door when Landers threw bleach at the officer.

“Corrections officers have a dangerous job. We respect their wishes before we determine how to resolve the case. We want to assure there are consequences when harm occurs to these officers,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The officer was treated on the premises for injuries and received additional care at an area hospital.

During the hearings, an issue of competency was raised but Landers was found to be competent prior to the plea.

“We applaud this officer for her courage and thank her for her service,” Thompson said.

Today’s sentencing will be served consecutive to all prior cases.

