FORECAST: Chance for scattered showers not expected to be aggressive as week develops

Currently, a cold front has deepened to the south of the metro with an area of high pressure centered over Wisconsin that builds south into the Missouri River Valley. This area of high pressure will usher in an easterly flow with the wind at a comfortable 10 to 15 miles per hour by Wednesday afternoon. The system will also hold back wet weather chances for the time being but will allow for clouds to develop slowly throughout the day. Mainly by late this evening, we could see if you isolated showers to our southern counties as an area of low pressure from Colorado slips down to the panhandle of Texas and continues to transition to the east. This low-pressure system will continue to build in moist air from the south into the cold front. That is south of the metro. By Thursday, the area of low pressure will help lift the front to the north and east and what will take its place is a warm front that builds across the Kansas City area. Chances for scattered showers are developing but are not expected to be aggressive in the way of severe weather or strong storms.

The timing at this moment is expected between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday with on-and-off showers being most common. The timing between showers in the area and the quiet pattern may be a couple of hours at a time so don’t expect widespread all-day rain. This storm system passes and a new front deepens out of the Pacific Northwest for Friday. So far, the models indicate that energy will be lacking within the atmosphere, and most of the wet weather will break down prior to entering the region. This means instead of a widespread wet weather event, we are more likely to see a few scattered showers rather late in the day. So far the timing is between 5 p.m. Friday evening into the early morning time frame of Saturday. A dryer pattern will take over for Saturday day side along with breezy conditions mainly out of the northwest that can gust between 25 and 30 mph. Temperatures will remain warm but will drop quickly throughout the late afternoon. By Sunday afternoon, high temperatures are back down to the lower 60s but will rebound quickly next week. By next Tuesday, high temperatures are back in the upper 60s and then lower 70s take over through the rest of the work week.

