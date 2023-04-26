Bicyclist in critical condition after crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash Tuesday night in the area of Independence Avenue and Denver Avenue left one person with critical injuries.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said an investigation revealed that a silver Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue, approaching Denver, when a bicyclist was crossing Independence from the south side of the street. The Chevrolet stuck the bicyclist, ejecting the male from the bike.

KCPD said the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the Impala remained on scene, uninjured in the collision.

The crash occurred at 7:22 p.m. according to police.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing, police said Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.