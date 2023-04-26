Aging & Style
Bates County crash involving tractor results in airlift for 87-year-old woman

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATES COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving a tractor and SUV in Bates County resulted in serious injuries for two women, including an 87-year-old who was airlifted to a hospital.

Crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated that the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 18 at Route T.

The crash happened when a 2018 GMC Yukon, driven by a 66-year-old woman from Butler, Missouri, turned into the path of a 2006 Peterbuilt Tractor, driven by a 61-year-old Montrose, Missouri, man.

Both the driver and 87-year-old woman in the GMC were seriously injured in the crash despite wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Department along with troopers from the MSHP responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

