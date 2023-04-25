WWI museum president discusses historic connection with NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The build-out has begun for the NFL Draft’s Fan Experience on the south lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The museum and memorial will be closed during that build-out, but it will re-open for the start of the Draft on Thursday.

The grassy areas aren’t the only ones with activities. All 47 acres of the campus will be activated. The premier, opening night event will be at the base of the towering memorial itself.

“This is the gathering place for Kansas City, so on this memorial courtyard will be the Red Carpet,” said WWI Museum and Memorial President and CEO Matthew Naylor, gesturing across the wide open, stone expanse.

In the place where people take in the view of downtown daily, prospects and their loved ones will strut their stuff at the televised event.

Naylor attributes a certain significance to the location for the NFL Draft. For one, the NFL was founded just a year after the last of the U.S. forces came home. Additionally, the league came about a year after the museum and memorial began.

“We’re just a little older than the NFL,” remarked Naylor. “So, what a great place for them to be just coming out of their centenary commemorations as we have been doing.”

The NFL’s first season was in 1920. The Akron, Ohio, Pros won the championship. The fundraising for Liberty Memorial began in 1919.

“In 10 days in 1919, the community came together -- about 83,000 households -- and raised $2.5 million which is about $40 million in today’s terms,” Naylor recounted.

The commanders of the five Allied forces joined a throng of people for dedication of the site in 1921. Construction began in 1923. It was completed in 1926.

“Most other countries would build a memorial of this grandeur and scale perhaps 20 or 30 years after the end of the war,” Naylor said. “So, that the people of Kansas City did this, it was really a leadership exercise in memorializing those who had lost their lives and anticipating then an era of peace.”

On Tuesday, the NFL will give us a sneak peek at the Red Carpet setup.

If you want to take an indoor break from the festivities when the museum and memorial re-open on Thursday, be aware their hours have changed. You can find the hours here.

Starting tomorrow, the memorial will be lit with a projection of poppies for the first time since the 100th anniversary of the armistice. Click here for details about that art project and its meaning.

