Pet of the Day: Curlin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Curlin, a 3 ½-year-old Pit Bull, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a fun, friendly dog who enjoys being with people – especially leaning on them. He’s very laid back, has a quiet demeanor.

He needs to go to a home that doesn’t have cats and needs to meet any children living there that are 6 years old or younger. For more information about Curlin, visit here.

If you’d like to meet Curlin in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

