Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Officials: US woman arrested for carrying handgun on flight to Australia

Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border...
Images of the handgun in the 28-year-old woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force. The agency said she did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - An American woman has been arrested in Australia for carrying a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage on a flight from Los Angeles.

Images of the handgun in the woman’s luggage were released by the Australian Border Force on Tuesday. The agency said the 28-year-old, who arrived in Sydney on Sunday, did not hold a permit to import or possess a firearm in Australia.

The woman, who was not identified by the agency, appeared in court Monday and received bail. Her continued stay in Australia is subject to the courts, and she could be facing removal from the country.

The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.
The handgun found in the woman's luggage was plated in 24-carat gold, officials say.(Source: Australian Border Force via CNN)

Australia has some of the world’s toughest rules on gun ownership, and it’s illegal to “intentionally” import firearms without prior approval. This offense carries a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

Australia is often held up as an example of how decisive action gun control can succeed in reducing deaths from firearms. The country implemented sweeping gun-control measures after a shooter killed 35 people in the state of Tasmania in April 1996.

Meanwhile, gun violence has reached record levels in the United States, which sees more deaths from gun violence than any other developed country per capita. It is also the only nation in the world where civilian firearms outnumber people.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO

Latest News

Homicide investigation in KCMO underway
KCPD investigating homicide near E 41st Street and Spruce
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Jury selection set to start in rape lawsuit against Trump
Getting the grounds ready for the NFL Draft
Local lawn company puts finishing touches on World War I Memorial before Draft visitors arrive
Getting the grounds ready for the NFL Draft
Local lawn company puts finishing touches on World War I Memorial before Draft visitors arrive
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump