KCPD investigating homicide near E 41st Street and Spruce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of E. 41st Street and Spruce Avenue.

EMS declared a victim dead at the scene after officers responded to the area of E. 39th Street and Spruce Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police received the call in regard to a person down in the street. When officers arrived, the victim was suffering from apparent trauma.

KCPD said homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the scene to recover evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or -- if they wish to remain anonymous -- call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for information provided which leads to an arrest in this case is available.

