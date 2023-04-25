Kansas City hospital sues Missouri attorney general over trans care data

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Children’s Mercy Hospital is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his requests for records on gender-affirming care.

The suit claims Bailey had issued more than 50 demands for records and testimony from Children’s Mercy Hospital, including information about hormone blockers and surgeries for transgender patients.

The Associated Press wrote that the hospital called Bailey’s requests “burdensome,” claiming that they were beyond the jurisdiction of the Attorney General and that releasing the information would likely violate federal and state laws, including patient confidentiality.

In response to the lawsuit, Bailey’s office released a statement that said: “Despite making claims that conflict with both U.S. and European medical authorities, Children’s Mercy is refusing to provide even a single document to explain its practices. That is very concerning. We look forward to prevailing in this request for information and learning what is truly going on with Children’s Mercy in connection with gender transition issues.”

Bailey has also introduced an emergency rule that restricts some gender-affirming care for children and adults who are transitioning.

Debi Jackson is the the mother of a trans child. She said Bailey and other lawmakers have been using the subject of gender-affirming care for political gain, attacking trans people in the process.

Jackson called the attorney general’s investigations into Children’s Mercy and other health care providers, like the Washington University Transgender Center in St. Louis, an invasion of privacy.

“Gender-affirming care is something a lot of people rely on to give them a sense of peace and a sense of hope for their future,” Jackson said. “They’re stepping in because this is medical care that they don’t understand and don’t want to understand.”

