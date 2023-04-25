Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City hospital sues Missouri attorney general over trans care data

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Children’s Mercy Hospital is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his requests for records on gender-affirming care.

The suit claims Bailey had issued more than 50 demands for records and testimony from Children’s Mercy Hospital, including information about hormone blockers and surgeries for transgender patients.

The Associated Press wrote that the hospital called Bailey’s requests “burdensome,” claiming that they were beyond the jurisdiction of the Attorney General and that releasing the information would likely violate federal and state laws, including patient confidentiality.

In response to the lawsuit, Bailey’s office released a statement that said: “Despite making claims that conflict with both U.S. and European medical authorities, Children’s Mercy is refusing to provide even a single document to explain its practices. That is very concerning. We look forward to prevailing in this request for information and learning what is truly going on with Children’s Mercy in connection with gender transition issues.”

Bailey has also introduced an emergency rule that restricts some gender-affirming care for children and adults who are transitioning.

Debi Jackson is the the mother of a trans child. She said Bailey and other lawmakers have been using the subject of gender-affirming care for political gain, attacking trans people in the process.

Jackson called the attorney general’s investigations into Children’s Mercy and other health care providers, like the Washington University Transgender Center in St. Louis, an invasion of privacy.

“Gender-affirming care is something a lot of people rely on to give them a sense of peace and a sense of hope for their future,” Jackson said. “They’re stepping in because this is medical care that they don’t understand and don’t want to understand.”

Also read: ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Children’s Mercy Hospital is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his requests...
Kansas City hospital sues Missouri attorney general over trans care data
“This Draft area will probably be the second largest city in the metro area at times, with the...
KCPD, more than 20 law enforcement agencies preparing for NFL Draft security
Generic.
1 dies in Independence house fire, investigation underway
“This Draft area will probably be the second largest city in the metro area at times, with the...
KCPD, more than 20 law enforcement agencies preparing for NFL Draft security