Hotel fire evacuates occupants briefly Monday evening

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire at the Quality Inn in the 1000 block of SE Blue Parkway evacuated guests from the hotel Monday evening.

According to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, an automatic fire alarm was set off at 6:15 p.m. at the hotel. The incident was then upgraded to a structure fire when someone inside the business reported smoke on the third floor.

When the fire department arrived, alarms were sounding and guests were evacuating the building, but nothing was visible outside of the three-story, 63-room hotel.

LSFD said staff reported smoke coming from the wall around a heating and cooling unit in room 321. Firefighters opened the wall around the window and heating and cooling unit and extinguished the fire. No fire spread elsewhere and firefighters removed the smoke from the floor, allowing guests to reoccupy the hotel by 6:35 p.m.

LSFD said the fire is considered accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.