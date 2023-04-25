Aging & Style
FORECAST: Expect a gloomy Wednesday afternoon, highs in the 60s

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It was another beautiful spring day across the area. Clouds increased during the afternoon, but rain stayed just out of our reach to the southwest. This is going to be the main trend into Wednesday, as well. Tuesday night temperatures stay pleasant, as we dip into the mid-40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Expect a few breaks in the clouds again Wednesday morning before another rather gloomy afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. Our better shower chance on Wednesday stays south of I-70, with most of us staying dry again. Late Wednesday into early Thursday, however, I am seeing new signs of a small batch of light and super spotty showers lifting closer to the metro. I still anticipate that light shower chance to be mainly in the morning, before drying out for NFL Draft festivities in the afternoon and evening. Do not expect much if you see a shower here or there. Even Friday’s rain chance is falling apart a bit, with a few showers later in the evening along an approaching front. Good news: That front does not look to be as potent as previously thought. So, I was able to bring temperatures back to the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday. All in all, most of the Draft should be dry with a random shower chance here and there. Signs are pointing to temperatures in the lower 70s by the middle of next week!

