FORECAST: Chances for wet weather approach for later this week

Several different weather patterns are setting up shop within the Central Plains, and the Missouri River Valley. To the north, a front begins to deepen south into Omaha, Nebraska, today.

To the west, an area of low pressure with its respective warm front drifts out of the south, eastern Colorado into Oklahoma. Finally, to our east is still an area of high pressure which is now centered over the mid-Atlantic states. Today, a Southerly flow continues to build in warm, moist air, and with storm systems in reasonable proximity to our viewing area, rain chances are expected, but rather isolated and peppered throughout the viewing region.

Any shower activity we do see today will be light to moderate. I would grab the umbrella as a precaution for today and keep it handy through the next several days as the storm systems do not move away but slowly move closer into the region. Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the middle and upper 60s for the next several days. By Wednesday, more cloud cover is expected as rain chances remain between 20 and 30 percent.

As we move into the big day, Thursday, which is the first day of the NFL Draft, chances for wet weather begin to build as the front to the north deepens over the region and becomes stationary.

To the west, the area of low pressure from Colorado will shift south into northern Texas adding in lifting more moisture and energy into the front. That’s around our region. Scattered showers begin to develop on Thursday with the most widespread wet weather expected on Friday. Thunderstorms are looking possible at this time but rather isolated and severe weather is still unlikely.

There are hints of isolated, severe storms to southeastern Missouri near Joplin and the Storm Track 5 weather team will continue to monitor any changes in lifting that severe weather threat into our area. As the storm system finally moves east, temperatures will fall back to the upper 50s and lower 60s with a gradual climb in temperature to the middle and upper 60s by mid-next week.

