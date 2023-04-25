Aging & Style
Federal money helps Andover with continued rebuilding efforts year after tornado

Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek...
Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an EF-3 tornado struck Prairie Creek Elementary School on April 29, 2022.(Andover Public Schools/YouTube)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - In Andover Monday, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced two federal investments to help the community with its recovery from last year’s tornado. Those investments equate to a $585,000 impact split into different categories with part of the money going toward the Andover Police Department and the other portion going to Prairie Creek Elementary School.

Moran was in Andover on April 30, 2022 -- the day after the tornado -- to assess damage. A year later, two federal grants he pushed will help the community in its continued rebuilding effort.

“We saw an opportunity to be helpful. We started looking for ways that we might be able to not just speed the recovery, but help pay for the recovery,” Moran said.

Prairie Creek Elementary is getting a boost of $200,000. Last year’s tornado destroyed part of the school’s building. By fall, enough progress was made in the recovery for students to get back into the school.

“We started school here in the building, which we’re really grateful for. We didn’t have everything but we’ve been getting stuff throughout the year,” Prairie Creek Elementary Principal Shawn Springer said.

One of the hardest hit parts of the school was its cafeteria. The tornado blew out the front windows and damaged most of the interior. Today, the remodeled cafeteria has a new look. The art room was also damaged. Walking in today, there’s no visual evidence that a tornado hit.

“It’s coming back and kids have been having art classes all year long,” Springer said.

The grant money will partially be used to purchase 40 clear-touch boards, replacing equipment lost in the tornado. That’s one of the final items Prairie Creek Elementary needs to get back to normal.

“It’s a time when Kansans in difficult circumstances pull together to make sure everyone is a little bit better off than they would have been,” Moran said.

For the Andover Police Department, $385,000 of grant money will go toward enhancing its 911 operating system. Andover police said that will help them respond to calls more quickly.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

