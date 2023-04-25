Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs expand media rights to two new countries

FILE: Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom is growing in more ways than one.

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs will add draft picks from across the country, the organization announced that the National Football League awarded the Chiefs with two additional International Home Marketing Area (IMHA) rights, expanding the club’s European outreach to include Austria and Switzerland.

“We have committed a lot of energy and effort into growing the Chiefs brand -- as well as helping grow the NFL -- internationally, and today’s development is going to continue to allow us to invest in European markets,” said Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears in Germany this season.

“The game this season in Germany, much like our games in London and Mexico City, will create additional opportunities for our fans,” Hunt said. “Given our history, we think we’re uniquely positioned to take advantage of these expanded commercial and fan development rights in Austria and Switzerland, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Kansas City played in London in 2015 and in Mexico City in 2019. The club played in preseason games in Berlin (1990), Tokyo (1994 and 1998) and Monterrey (1996).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege
Two North American river otter pups made their debut, born March 4 to 5-year-old mom, Ursula.
Newborn otters make big splash at Kansas City Zoo
FILE — A fire at the Quality Inn in the 1000 block of SE Blue Parkway evacuated guests from the...
Hotel fire evacuates occupants briefly Monday evening
Construction on the WWI Memorial began in 1923 and was completed in 1926.
WWI museum president discusses historic connection with NFL Draft