Belton bank robbery suspect stole $8.5k in cash, documents allege

Brett Webb robbed a bank in Belton on April 20, and the bank reported a loss of $8,508.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 42-year-old man was charged in federal court, accused of robbing the Central Bank on Main Street in Belton, Missouri.

According to a criminal complaint filing, Brett Webb had approached a bank teller with a knife on the afternoon of April 20 and said, “Give me the money.”

The teller gave him the currency in the drawer, as well as a tracking device.

Webb then moved to another teller and demanded money, still holding the knife. The second teller did the same as the first, as well as give him a trash can liner to carry the cash.

The suspect robbed a third teller and walked out of the bank. The bank reported a loss of $8,508.

Minutes later Belton police officers found a man matching his description and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, the court document stated.

As police put him in a patrol car, Webb said, “I didn’t really mean to do it, I’m just down on my luck.”

Officials were able to find $8,113 on Webb’s person.

