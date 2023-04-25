Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, a suspect described only as “an unknown male” tried to rob the UMB Bank at 6400 Independence Ave. at about 3 p.m.

The suspect presented a threatening note and left on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI has shared a picture of the suspect. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has information about the attempted robbery is asked to call 911, the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the FBI at 816-512-8200.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.