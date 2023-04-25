Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump

A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps at the QuikTrip.(City of Derby)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a 3-year-old girl died and a woman suffered critical injuries in a crash at a QuikTrip gas station that caused an explosion.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. Monday at a QuikTrip gas station in Derby, Kansas. Police said a vehicle traveling on Meadowlark Road left the street and, for an unknown reason, careened into the gas station’s parking lot, where it hit a car parked at a gas pump.

The collision knocked over the gas pump, causing an explosion. A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the area of the gas pumps.

Police confirmed a 3-year-old girl died and a woman suffered critical injuries in the incident, according to KWCH.

Anthony Mockry had just left QuikTrip when he heard a popping sound and saw flames rapidly spreading, even feeling the heat from the fire in his truck.

“I was several hundred feet (away). There were people running around the periphery. It was so hot you could not get anywhere close to where the fire was,” Mockry said.

Police said the man driving the vehicle that left the road was cooperating with officers. As the investigation continued, QuikTrip and part of Meadowlark Road were closed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run
The authorities are investigating an attempted bank robbery at one UMB Bank branch in KCMO.
Authorities investigate attempted bank robbery in KCMO

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Jury selection set to start in rape lawsuit against Trump
Getting the grounds ready for the NFL Draft
Local lawn company puts finishing touches on World War I Memorial before Draft visitors arrive
Getting the grounds ready for the NFL Draft
Local lawn company puts finishing touches on World War I Memorial before Draft visitors arrive
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’