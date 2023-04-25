18-year-old charged following fatal shooting in Raytown

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A young man is facing charges following a fatal shooting in Raytown last Thursday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 18-year-old Jay’shaun D. Jones of Raytown has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to court records, Raytown police went to a residence in the 8600 block of Stark Ave. at 7:14 p.m. on April 20 after receiving a call about shots having been fired.

When officers arrived, they found Nehemiah Newton in the driveway. He had passed away after being shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police that they heard people arguing and then rapid gunfire before Newton fell to the ground.

Witnesses also saw Jones struggling over a gun with Newton and another man. Newton had gained control if it and began to move away. Then, Jones shot him using a gun that had been in his waistband the whole time.

Jones told police that he shot Newton as Newton was moving away. He said he thought Newton was going to pivot on his foot and was looking back toward him.

