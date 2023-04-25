1 dies in Independence house fire, investigation underway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating following a fatal house fire in Independence on Monday evening.

It happened at 6:51 p.m. in the 19200 block of E. 5th Terrace Court N.

Crews from seven different stations went to the scene. Those who first arrived saw heavy fire and smoke.

Due to a structural collapse, crews were ordered to evacuate the structure. From that point on, defensive tactics were employed.

By 7:45 p.m., the fire was ruled as being under control.

Around that same time, it appears that crews were able to go back into the residence and that is when they discovered a body.

The individual who was found dead has not been identified yet.

The state fire marshal’s office, the police department and the fire department are investigating.

