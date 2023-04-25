Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

1 dies in Independence house fire, investigation underway

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are investigating following a fatal house fire in Independence on Monday evening.

It happened at 6:51 p.m. in the 19200 block of E. 5th Terrace Court N.

Crews from seven different stations went to the scene. Those who first arrived saw heavy fire and smoke.

Due to a structural collapse, crews were ordered to evacuate the structure. From that point on, defensive tactics were employed.

By 7:45 p.m., the fire was ruled as being under control.

Around that same time, it appears that crews were able to go back into the residence and that is when they discovered a body.

The individual who was found dead has not been identified yet.

The state fire marshal’s office, the police department and the fire department are investigating.

Stay with KCTV5 for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon fired from CNN after divisive morning show run

Latest News

Children’s Mercy Hospital is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his requests...
Kansas City hospital sues Missouri attorney general over trans care data
Genesis Charter School to close after charter is revoked
Genesis Charter School to close after charter is revoked
“This Draft area will probably be the second largest city in the metro area at times, with the...
KCPD, more than 20 law enforcement agencies preparing for NFL Draft security
“This Draft area will probably be the second largest city in the metro area at times, with the...
KCPD, more than 20 law enforcement agencies preparing for NFL Draft security