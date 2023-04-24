Why and how should we lower stress?

Adults in the United States rank 20 percentage points higher than the global average as far as their stress levels. A recent study done by the World Health Organization and American Psychological Association found Americans’ everyday stress levels rank at a concerning level. Dr. Rachel Hailey with HCA Midwest Health joins Grace and Jillian to talk about ways to lower stress and the extreme importance in doing so. Sponsored by HCA Midwest.

