Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Why and how should we lower stress?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Adults in the United States rank 20 percentage points higher than the global average as far as their stress levels.  A recent study done by the World Health Organization and American Psychological Association found Americans’ everyday stress levels rank at a concerning level. Dr. Rachel Hailey with HCA Midwest Health joins Grace and Jillian to talk about ways to lower stress and the extreme importance in doing so.  Sponsored by HCA Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

Latest News

Adults in the United States rank 20 percentage points higher than the global average as far as...
Why and how should we lower stress?
Students from local high schools visit John Knox Village to learn first hand the many...
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Students from local high schools visit John Knox Village to learn first hand the many...
What do you want to be when you grow up?
We want to see what exciting things are going on outside your window. Submit your photos to...
Show us what’s outside your window