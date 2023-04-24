Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WATCH LIVE: Crews put the finishing touches on NFL Draft stage construction

Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage has also taken several impressive aerial photos of the scene
Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage has also taken several impressive aerial photos of the scene(Clayton Mark/Aerial Advantage)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After months (and even years!) of preparation and weeks of fine-tuning plans, it is NFL Draft week in the home of the Super Bowl champions — Kansas City, Missouri.

Now less than four days until prospect names are called by the NFL commissioner, the largest stage for the event the NFL has ever constructed is near completion.

EarthCam and The National WWI Museum and Memorial have provided a great perspective looking north from the memorial onto the set outside Union Station.

You can watch the work take place live here or even select a panoramic view.

Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage has also taken several impressive aerial photos of the scene, some seen in the tweet below.

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

ALSO READ: ‘Chiefs Kingdom Experience’ to be available for fans during NFL Draft

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
A popular Mexican restaurant in Kansas City, Kansas, closed its doors for the final time...
Poio Mexican BBQ Restaurant Closes
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target

Latest News

Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
Dan Vietze captured this image of the Northern Lights in Tarkio, Missouri.
Northern lights seen Sunday night in Missouri, Kansas
Businesses on Grand prep for NFL Draft’s arrival
Businesses on Grand prep for NFL Draft’s arrival
Businesses on Grand prep for NFL Draft’s arrival
Businesses on Grand prep for NFL Draft’s arrival