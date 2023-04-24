WATCH LIVE: Crews put the finishing touches on NFL Draft stage construction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After months (and even years!) of preparation and weeks of fine-tuning plans, it is NFL Draft week in the home of the Super Bowl champions — Kansas City, Missouri.

Now less than four days until prospect names are called by the NFL commissioner, the largest stage for the event the NFL has ever constructed is near completion.

EarthCam and The National WWI Museum and Memorial have provided a great perspective looking north from the memorial onto the set outside Union Station.

You can watch the work take place live here or even select a panoramic view.

Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage has also taken several impressive aerial photos of the scene, some seen in the tweet below.

With less than a week to go, build-out of the massive NFL Draft Theatre stage on Union Station's South Plaza continues with crews working from dawn to dusk and beyond. Photos here are by Clayton Mark of Aerial Advantage from early evening today. (Tweet 2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/lHmSxqlLt9 — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) April 23, 2023

