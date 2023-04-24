Aging & Style
Texas truck driver seriously injured in Franklin County crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 70-year-old truck driver from Texas suffered serious injuries Sunday in a crash on I-35 in Franklin County.

The crash occurred when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 2020 Freightliner semi-truck left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The truck entered the ditch, struck a power pole and the overpass at Tennessee Road. After the truck struck the overpass it overturned and came to rest on its top.

The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. Sunday on northbound I-35 at the 192.9 mile marker near Tennessee Road.

KHP reports said the semi-truck was hauling a 2023 Great Dane Trailer. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

