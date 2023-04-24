Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Blue Springs following a suspicious RV fire Friday morning.

“The death was not likely due to the fire,” Blue Springs Police said Friday afternoon.

Officials had reported one person died in the RV fire in the 1200 block of SW Morningside Drive. The police department stated Monday morning it had identified a person of interest.

The individual killed in the incident has yet to be identified. Police said anyone with information should call 816-228-0152 or 474-TIPS.

