Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Blue Springs following a suspicious RV fire Friday morning.

“The death was not likely due to the fire,” Blue Springs Police said Friday afternoon.

Officials had reported one person died in the RV fire in the 1200 block of SW Morningside Drive. The police department stated Monday morning it had identified a person of interest.

The individual killed in the incident has yet to be identified. Police said anyone with information should call 816-228-0152 or 474-TIPS.

