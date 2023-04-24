Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NFL Draft Week Begins In Kansas City

The stage is almost set at Union Station as Kansas City prepares to host the NFL Draft this...
The stage is almost set at Union Station as Kansas City prepares to host the NFL Draft this week. The draft stage is the largest in league history.(National Football League and Kansas City Sports Commission)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is almost set at Union Station as Kansas City prepares to host the NFL Draft this week. The draft stage is the largest in league history.

“It’s bigger than I thought it was going to be,” said Mark McNelly. “When you see it on TV, you don’t realize it’s going to be that big.”

In person, things are different. Football fans can’t believe the sight that stands between two of Kansas City’s historic landmarks -- Union Station and the Liberty Memorial.

“Amazing,” said Dante Herrera. “Just amazing.”

This week, Kansas City prepares to showcase itself to a worldwide football audience. Kansas Citians are proud to see the city get dressed up ahead of the big event.

“It’s definitely cool to see the transformation from Union Station to have this huge stage in KC with the memorial in the background,” said Kaylea Cummings. “It’s awesome.”

On Sunday, the NFL began to put the finishing touches on its prepartion for the draft. Near the World War I Museum, the NFL Draft Experience began to take shape -- as the visions for the draft start to become a reality.

“I thin it’s great for the city. I think more events should be coming here,” said Herrera. “Kansas City is a great city.”

Kansas City has never hosted the NFL Draft before. Members of Chiefs Kingdom, and even a rival fan, think KC earned the right to host the big event.

“We’re Super Bowl champs,” McNelly said. “We should have it here.”

“I think the Super Bowl champs should get the draft in their home city, just for economic reasons,” said Raiders fan Barrie Ciotti. “It’s a little reward for winning the Super Bowl.”

The NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday outside Union Station. You can find KCTV5′s complete draft coverage here: NFL Draft (kctv5.com)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Omar Diosdado, a former Overland Park police officer, was charged with rape and other felonies.
Overland Park police officer fired, charged with rape
Jadah Clark died from her injuries in a shooting, the unintended target of a gunshot.
Police: 20-year-old woman fatally shot in KCK was unintended target
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding Jae’veon Marquice...
Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County
Alex Gardner was last reported seen near NW 59th Terrace and Kirkwood Avenue.
Missing 22-year-old last seen Thursday considered endangered, police say

Latest News

Barring something unforeseen, the Chiefs will add a new player to their roster on Thursday. The...
Chiefs fans excited to see who team selects in first Round
KC Current address reasons for split from head coach
Kansas City Current general manager Camille Ashton
KC Current address reasons for split from head coach
FILE — The Current are off to an 0-3 start to the season and looked uncompetitive in Saturday...
KC Current fire coach Matt Potter, cite ‘leadership and employment responsibilities’