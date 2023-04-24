Murderer receives additional sentence for fleeing from guards at courthouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A convicted murderer has received an additional sentence for fleeing from guards at the courthouse in 2021.

In July of 2021, 23-year-old David A. Harris was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action following a fatal shooting in Independence on Sept. 18, 2018. That shooting led to the death of Mary K. Schmitz and wounded another person in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive.

After a jury found him guilty, Harris was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and one of the armed criminal action counts. He also received a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault and the other armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run consecutively, thus ordering him to 35 years in prison.

As he was leaving the courthouse, he “bolted” and escaped from the guards. He was apprehended a short time later.

Now, a judge has ordered Harris to serve four more years in prison for fleeing security. That will be on top of the 35-year sentence related to the murder.

