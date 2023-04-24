Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Murderer receives additional sentence for fleeing from guards at courthouse

Generic.
Generic.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A convicted murderer has received an additional sentence for fleeing from guards at the courthouse in 2021.

In July of 2021, 23-year-old David A. Harris was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action following a fatal shooting in Independence on Sept. 18, 2018. That shooting led to the death of Mary K. Schmitz and wounded another person in the 1100 block of Quail Creek Drive.

After a jury found him guilty, Harris was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and one of the armed criminal action counts. He also received a 10-year sentence for first-degree assault and the other armed criminal action conviction. The sentences were set to run consecutively, thus ordering him to 35 years in prison.

As he was leaving the courthouse, he “bolted” and escaped from the guards. He was apprehended a short time later.

Now, a judge has ordered Harris to serve four more years in prison for fleeing security. That will be on top of the 35-year sentence related to the murder.

His mugshot is not currently available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The brick house sits on Warwick Blvd near the Kansas City Art Institute.
Neighbors worry century-old home on Warwick Blvd. could face demolition
Abby Howard took this photo of the Northern Lights in Union Star, Missouri.
SEE IT: Viewers in Missouri, Kansas capture Northern Lights
One person left dead after a three car crash
One person dead after a car crash involving three vehicles
On Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., the Independence Police Department responded to a residence in...
Homicide in Independence leaves a 17-year-old dead
One person died as a result of an overnight RV fire in Blue Springs.
Person of interest ID’d in fatal Blue Springs RV fire declared homicide

Latest News

A parks and rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Kansas City parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
A parks and rec employee was sent to the hospital over the weekend from an attack from two dogs...
Parks and recreation employee mauled by two dogs
Storm Track 5
FORECAST: Slim and spotty shower chances over the next few days, higher rain chances far south
Signs and banners are displayed throughout downtown as the city gears up for NFL Draft week.
Draft day can make or break NFL teams