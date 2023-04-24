Man in critical condition after disturbance between family members leads to shooting

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting between family members in Olathe sent one man to the hospital Sunday in critical condition.

Olathe Police said officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Windsor Road at approximately 5:59 p.m. Sunday. They found a 26-year-old man with a single gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

All involved parties are in contact with police, the OPD said.

The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.